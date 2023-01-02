Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises about 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $24,206,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,936,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $21.52.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

