Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $406,000 in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 0.5% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

