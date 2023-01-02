Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Trellus Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,468,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 280,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 198,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.20 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

