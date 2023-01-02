Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.