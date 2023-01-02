Trumpcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $1.74 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.66 or 0.07280025 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032445 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00058945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

