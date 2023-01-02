Trumpcoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $1.74 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.07286018 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

