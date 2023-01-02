UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Short Interest Update

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UDR Stock Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in UDR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in UDR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,605. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

