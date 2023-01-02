Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $207.07. 67,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.12.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

