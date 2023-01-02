Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.65 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $67.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00032406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00446277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.27510651 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $38,440,246.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

