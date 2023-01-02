USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.61 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002774 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,607,260,206 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
