USD Coin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.61 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,607,260,206 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Who Created USDC?The cryptocurrency is an open-source project that anyone can view and contribute to and is managed by the Centre consortium, which was co-founded by fintech firm Circle and Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.Accounting firm Grant Thornton oversees the segregated accounts with regulated U.S. financial institutions that hold the cryptocurrency’s reserves, held in dollars and dollar-denominated assets. In USDC’s case, these dollar-denominated assets are short-term U.S. Treasury securities.How Does USDC Remain at $1!?Because USDC is a fully collateralized stablecoin backed by dollar-denominated assets and allows token holders to redeem USDC tokens for dollars, it can almost be seen as a digital version of the U.S. dollar.Investors can initiate a transaction to buy USDC using fiat currency, with the fiat currency they send over being deposited at a U.S. financial institution while USDC tokens in the same nominal value are minted. If the USDC is redeemed for the fiat currency, the tokens are burned and the dollars are transferred to investors’ bank accounts, according to USDC’s whitepaper. What is USDC Used For?USDC is a widely used stablecoin being adopted throughout the cryptocurrency market as it competes with the leading stablecoin USDT. Some of the cryptocurrency’s use cases include:Hedging against volatilityStable price-peggingRemittancesCrowdfundingPayments for products and servicesLending, borrowing, and other financial servicesBecause USDC is a blockchain-based digital currency, it doesn’t require a bank account, users don’t need to be in a specific location or have an account with a specific institution to use it. Moreover, it isn’t restricted by banking hours or borders.The cryptocurrency is available on a number of blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, BNB Chain, Polygon Avalanche, Cronos, Solana, Stellar, and TRON. It’s widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

