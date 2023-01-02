USD Coin (USDC) Trading Up 0% This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. USD Coin has a total market cap of $44.67 billion and $1.49 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002898 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00464702 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.07 or 0.02956793 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.29736161 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,668,472,901 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
