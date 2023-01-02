Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 8,278.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

