Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,997,000. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 392,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.