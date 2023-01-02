Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,997,000. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 392,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
