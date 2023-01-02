Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,554.8% during the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.54. 25,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,891. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $284.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.56.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.