Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.34. 281,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

