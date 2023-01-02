Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $351.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

