Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $191.19 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.