Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Trimmed by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.