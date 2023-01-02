Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Trimmed by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58.
About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF
Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.
