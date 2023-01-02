Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Acquired by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 1.6% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. 115,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

