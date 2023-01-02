Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 3.7% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.36. 13,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,111. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

