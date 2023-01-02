Versant Capital Management Inc Has $16.26 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 6.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $50.45. 6,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,819. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.

