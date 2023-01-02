Versor Investments LP Acquires 2,600 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.56. 93,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also

