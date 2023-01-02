Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,672 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Chemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chemours by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,058. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

