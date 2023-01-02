Versor Investments LP Buys 12,479 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.40. 9,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,617. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

