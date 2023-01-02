Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 212,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

