Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 257,046 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.27% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FBC traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $37.54. 18,816,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,492. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flagstar Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.