Versor Investments LP Has $2.22 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,790 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. FMR LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,409,000 after buying an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 432.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

