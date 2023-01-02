Versor Investments LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of WestRock by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 48,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

