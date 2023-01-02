Versor Investments LP Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,422,000 after acquiring an additional 214,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.03. 40,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

