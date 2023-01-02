Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. 212,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

