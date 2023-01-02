Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,503 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in WEX by 7.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 254,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

