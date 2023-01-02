Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $65.55. 41,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,170. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.