Versor Investments LP Sells 1,554,042 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554,042 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises 4.0% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned 0.55% of First Horizon worth $67,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.50. 99,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

