VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,129 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.