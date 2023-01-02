Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.50-$4.95 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares in the company, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

