Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,417 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $162.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

