Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 256,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 203,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $71.95. 306,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053,864. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $152.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

