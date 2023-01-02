Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.13. 10,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.44 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

