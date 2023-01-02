Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock worth $21,726,054 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $844.03. 12,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $742.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

