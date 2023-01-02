Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after acquiring an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 760,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 281,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 389,023 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $49.26. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

