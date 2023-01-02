Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

RTX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.92. 113,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,989. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.