Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 75.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 84.3% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,233. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

