Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,261 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Allegion worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,124. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

