Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,167 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Republic Bank worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

NYSE:FRC traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.16. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $209.30.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

