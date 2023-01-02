Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Shares of NSRGY traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.90. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

