Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $242,940,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

COST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

