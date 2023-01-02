Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 509,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

