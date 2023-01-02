Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

