Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.60. The company had a trading volume of 95,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,375. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $223.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

