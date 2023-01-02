Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.64. 129,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

